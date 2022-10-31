A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in a Devon village.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the collision which happened near Haccombe Cross in Coffinswell, Newton Abbot, at around 11.30am on Saturday 29 October.

Officers said a Toyota Yaris and KTM 350 motorcycle were both involved.

The 54-year-old man riding the motorcycle died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out, but it has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force by quoting 101, quoting log number 357 of 29/10/22.