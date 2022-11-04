'Myttin da!' Why the Cornish language is enjoying a modern day revival

Play Brightcove video

Twenty years since it was officially recognised as a minority language, Cornish is experiencing something of a comeback.

Thanks to online resources and apps, Cornish is being learned by more than 4,000 pupils in 23 schools across the county.

And the success of artists such as Mercury-nominated singer Gwenno, and comedian Kernow King, is bringing the ancient language into the modern day.

It has been 20 years since Cornish was officially recognised as a minority language. Credit: ITV News

Will Coleman, artistic director of Golden Tree Productions, said: "It's pretty amazing that our little patch of the planet has its own language, which has roots dating back at least 4,000 years, and yet it's just 20 years since our language officially got recognition.

"Since then we have been able to engage with our language, celebrate it publicly, and do some great stuff with children and young people as well."

Pupils helped to cut a cake marking the language's '20th birthday'. Credit: ITV News

Pupils from Trewirgie Infants School celebrated the 20th anniversary with an event today (4 November) and were joined remotely by youngsters from eight other schools.

Pol Hodge, the Grand Bard of Cornwall, said: "It's fun, and it's ingrained in the land - 75% of our place names come from the Cornish language.

"An immense amount of change has happened. A good amount of the education is online now, we have online apps and school programmes. We've got musicians that are performing at the highest level, we've got people making films in Cornish."

Councillor Carol Mould added: "This is our identity, this is our heritage. In the last 20 years the language has come a long way to being reintroduced into our communities."