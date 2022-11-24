Play Brightcove video

Spectacular footage of a bright light soaring across the sky which was thought to have been a meteor

A bright soaring object believed to be a meteor with an orange trail was captured soaring across the sky in Cornwall this week.

The amazing footage with caught on camera by a pair of amazed young boys.

The impressive sight took place in the Swans Reach area of Falmouth on Tuesday afternoon (22 November).

Ethan Thomas, 11, and Zac Langmead, 12, were stunned to see the flash of light, which they believe to be a meteor.

Meteors are created when bits of space rock speed through our atmosphere and burst into flames.

They may be created by comets and asteroids, but are actually a rock which survives the trip through the atmosphere and lands on the surface of a planet.

The spectacular sight lasted for around 30 seconds and was captured in a short clip.

The two boys were walking when they saw the meteor and could not believe their eyes.

The pair recorded what they could see in awe.

The object which is believed to be a meteor was spotted in Falmouth Credit: CornwallLive/BPM Media

Ethan's dad Chris then shared the footage saying he believed it was a meteor and the boys hope the footage "would make them famous".

The National Geographic website explains that a meteor is a streak of light in the sky caused by a meteoroid crashing through Earth’s atmosphere.

The website says: "Meteoroids are lumps of rock or iron that orbit the sun.

"Most meteoroids are small fragments of rock created by asteroid collisions.

"Comets also create meteoroids as they orbit the sun and shed dust and debris.

"When a meteoroid enters the Earth’s upper atmosphere, it heats up due to friction from the air.

"The heat causes gases around the meteoroid to glow brightly, and a meteor appears.

"Meteors are often referred to as shooting stars or falling stars because of the bright tail of light they create as they pass through the sky."