Warning issued by police as kids seen playing on frozen pond

People are being urged to call 999 if they see children playing on frozen ponds.

Avon and Somerset Police released the safety warning after receiving multiple calls from people who saw children playing on a frozen pond in the South West.

In a post at the weekend, the force said: " This afternoon our control room has been receiving multiple calls concerning children playing on a frozen pond."

They urged people to give advice to children about the dangers.

"Please dial 999 if you witness children playing on a frozen pond," the spokesperson added.

The warning comes in the wake of the Solihull tragedy, where four boys died after falling into a freezing lake.