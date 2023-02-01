A man was hospitalised after sustaining serious head injuries following an assault in Camborne – prompting a CCTV appeal for witnesses.

The assault happened at around 11.45pm on Friday 16 December outside the Co-Op in Commercial Street.

Devon and Cornwall Police have released pictures of a man it would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are aware that the quality of the images is low, however at this time these are the only images we have and hope that the public may still be able to assist.

"Call police with information on 101, or via our website here, quoting reference number 50220061284."