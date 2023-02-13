An unsigned singer from St Ives has topped a music video chart with her latest single - even beating the likes of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

Bailey Tomkinson could not believe it when she saw the video for her new song 'Astronaut' climbing through the charts.

Bailey said: “It’s crazy, it’s right next to Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

"I was a huge Hannah Montana fan as a kid so it’s really cool to be up there with two of my idols”.

Bailey's new song 'Astronaut' when it reached the top spot Credit: Bailey Tomkinson

Bailey plays festivals, pubs and venues around the Duchy and beyond.

She says patience is the key to making it in the music industry. She said: "A lot of people think it’s going to happen overnight but you have to build and build, it’s persistence.

"You have to keep going even though it can get tough”.

Bailey Tomkinson believes patience is the key to making it in the music industry Credit: ITV West Country News

Bailey already has tens of thousands of listeners online, despite not having a record deal.

She says being independent is both challenging and rewarding.

She told ITV News West Country: “You’re wearing a lot of different hats, not only are you writing the music, you’re doing the social media, marketing, booking the shows, doing the finances, everything and for one person it can become a lot”.

Bailey’s had lots of interesting phone calls since her latest track did so well in the charts, she is hoping 2023 may even be the year she signs with a record label.