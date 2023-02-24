Play Brightcove video

A number of children have been sent home from school after protests broke out over changes to toilet rules.

Pictures and video footage from Penrice Academy in St Austell, Cornwall, showed children climbing fences and chanting

One parent said: "My daughter has just called me to say the protest has got out of hand and students are flipping tables. The children are now not allowed out for break."

The protest is over new rules which include pupils only going to the bathroom outside of lesson time and girls requesting red card passes when they are on their period.

It’s understood that the students organised the protest in a series of posts on social media.

In a message to parents, the school said: “Our students have the right to express their opinions in a calm and safe manner, however, a small number of students' behaviour was unacceptable.

"A number of parents have already been contacted to collect their children. For the majority of our students, lessons and lunchtime will continue as normal. If you have not been contacted, there is no need to collect your child.

"We hope to engage with them to find a solution that works for everyone as soon as possible. The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our priority.”