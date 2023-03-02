Man charged with attempted murder after incident near Bristol pub

A man is due in court today charged with attempted murder after an incident near a pub in Bristol.

David Sosa Saloman, of Oldmixon Crescent in Weston-super-Mare, will appear before magistrates in Bristol today (Thursday 2 March) charged with attempted murder.

Saloman was charged in connection with an incident that happened in Filton Avenue, Horfield, on Tuesday 28 February.

Police say they were called after reports a woman had been repeatedly stabbed outside of a pub in the area.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics where she received treatment for her wounds. Her injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The 36-year-old has also been charged with one single count each of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.