Tributes to 'much-admired' air ambulance pilot who died aged 42

An air ambulance charity has paid tribute to one of its pilots who died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Wiltshire Air Ambulance said it is "heartbroken" by the death of Rob Collingwood, who was just 42 years old when he died on 4 April.

The Semington-based charity said Rob joined the team back in 2016 after having served for more than 10 years for the British Army where he flew Lynx helicopters in the Army Air Corps.

The charity added that Rob also transported crew to oil rigs in the North Sea for a year.

In a statement, Wiltshire Air Ambulance said: "Rob loved working for the charity and the staff loved him.

"He was so passionate about our cause and understood the importance of being a team player.

"He had a real passion for environmental sustainability, a strong faith and was always positive.

"Most of all, Rob enjoyed keeping the team fed with his famous South African braais (barbecues).

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Rob's wife, children, family and friends at this time.

"The charity will be providing support to all our staff during this period of mourning."