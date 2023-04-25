A busy A-road in Wiltshire was closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle crash.

Traffic was affected between Chippenham and Corsham, according to traffic monitoring service Inrix.

The incident took place between the A350 West Cepen Way near the Chequers Roundabout and Cross Keys Road.

The ambulance service has confirmed it sent two crews to the scene at around 10.50am.

No injuries have so far been reported following the crash, but a baby was taken to hospital so it could be checked over.