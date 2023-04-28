Thousands of teenagers have arrived on Dartmoor to compete in one of the country's biggest outdoor adventures - Ten Tors.

The challenge, which is organised by the British Army, will see them put their survival skills to the test to navigate routes of up to 55 miles.

But there's one thing that has the potential to either help or hinder the Ten Tors groups - the weather. Here's the latest forecast...

What's the weather forecast for this year's Ten Tors challenge?

It looks like it'll be a bit of a cloudy and foggy start on the moor, but we'll see a good deal of sunshine developing through the day. There is an outside chance of a shower, but for most of the time it should be dry and temperatures will make it up to 15C or 16C.

Sunday is shaping up to be more of a showery day, with some heavy, perhaps thundery downpours developing. It won't be quite as warm as a result with temperatures a bit below average at around 14C. Winds will stay light, and UV levels should stay moderate.

All in all not a terrible weekend of walking weather, but some heavy rain to bear in mind for Sunday as the teams finish up.