With just a week to go until the Coronation, excitement is building at Highgrove, King Charles III's private residence in Gloucestershire.

The property is famous for its beautiful gardens, which have been very important for the King since he bought the house in the 1980s.

Emma Cochran-Patrick who works at Highgrove Gardens said: "The gardens are very important for His Majesty, he's put a great deal of effort into the garden, he's very involved in the design.

"It changes every day and you notice more plants coming out as the season progresses and I never tire of what I see in the garden."

The gardens at Highgrove hold a special place in the King's heart Credit: ITV News

The gardens are carefully managed by a team of gardeners, including Anna Fitzgerald who only started working here about 6 months ago.

She said: "The first time I was here, suddenly we were no longer working for a prince but a King. It's been great, it's so natural out here it feels a little bit outside of the normal world.

"You step back and realise it's a big place we're working for."

There are a number of events planned at Highgrove for the Coronation, including a big lunch on Sunday 7 May.

The colours in the world-famous gardens change with the seasons Credit: ITV News

Constantine Inneme, Highgrove Director, told ITV News West Country: "It's an incredibly exciting year for all of us.

"It's a very, very special place. It's a very unique place. It's one of the most celebrated, unique gardens in the world at what is a historic year.

"So for us, it's it's really, really exciting."

But the Highgrove Estate is much more than the gardens and house - through the Princes' Foundation, students have access to programmes designed to keep traditional skills alive - such as woodwork and with a focus on sustainability.

Claire Ng, one of the students, said: "We understand wood as a really really precious material and it needs to take a hundred years of growing.

Claire has spent weeks building an intricate wooden cabinet thanks to the skills she's learn through the Princes' Foundation Credit: ITV News

"So it means we don't waste a single bit and bring out the beauty of timber itself."

The team at Highgrove say this appreciation for nature, and the need to preserve is part of the King's legacy.

Constantine added: "You're talking about crafts that use local materials, crafts that create items that can be repaired and I think when you're talking about sustainability, those are things that are incredibly important in your day to day life.

"I think the King saw that a long time ago and now a lot of others see that too, and our job is to make sure that we are training that next generation."