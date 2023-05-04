A man has been charged with murder following the death of his three-month-old baby in Wiltshire.

Samuel Warnock, 28, formerly of Cornfield Road in Devizes, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday 3 May.

He appeared in court charged with murder at Salisbury Magistrates Court on Thursday 4 May.

It comes after police were called to an address in Cornfield Road on 20 September 2021 to reports of medical concerns.

Three-month-old Miyah Warnock was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital. She died on 19 October 2021.

Warnock has been remanded in custody after appearing before Salisbury Magistrates' Court via video link.

He is due to appear before Winchester Crown Court on 5 May at 10am.