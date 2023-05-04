Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report

A Sudanese man who lives in Bristol is facing a desperate wait for news of his wife and two young children trapped in the warn-torn African country.

Yousef Alamin says his family are stranded and fearing for their lives after failing to be evacuated by the UK government.

The final evacuation flight departed early on Thursday morning.

Mr Alamin said: "In the evacuation zones people are just lying on the floor, sleeping on the floor. Thousands of people and nobody helps them. It's very hot - no internet, no water, no services at all. Who is going to help them?"

Mr Alamin has two young children, Ayouband and Ann, who both have British passports - but his wife Mawra does not.

He claims Mawra was refused a place on a plane bound for the UK and he is now unable to fly into Sudan to help.

He said: "My wife called me and told me the British officer can take the kids but must leave her here. I said no way. My wife must come with my kids."

Yousef with his wife Mawra and children Ayouband and Ann.

Mohammed Elsharif, from the Union of Sudanese Community in Bristol, is calling for more evacuation flights to help what he says are hundreds of British nationals left behind.

Mr Elsharif said: "How can you define the last flight when you still have British citizens trapped in Sudan?"

In a statement, the Foreign Office told ITV News West Country: "The UK has carried out by far the longest and largest evacuation of any Western country from Sudan."

A total of 2,450 people have been evacuated from Sudan on 30 UK flights, according to the Government.

The Foreign Office said the final UK evacuation flight from Port Sudan departed on Wednesday evening.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK has co-ordinated the longest and largest evacuation of any Western country and brought 2,450 people to safety from Sudan.

“We remain focused on supporting those who are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance and continue to press for a long-term ceasefire.”