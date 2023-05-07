Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

Princess Anne has made a surprise appearance at a coronation street party in Swindon.

The day after her brother was crowned, Princess Anne visited a Big Lunch street party in Belmont Crescent, near Old Town, alongside Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Princess Royal spoke to the people who organised the event as well as dozens of attendees.

Jeremy Holt, member of the organising committee for the Big Lunch street party, said: “I am in awe of the number of official engagements that Her Royal Highness performs each year.

"I was also particularly impressed that, as this was a sharing lunch, she brought with her a personal contribution of food to the lunch.”

Her Royal Highness gave children at the party a commemorative tin as a memento of the day.

Adorned with the Coronation logo on the outside, the tins contained text explaining when and where they were presented as well as a collection of British and foreign coins and bank notes.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Wiltshire, Mrs Sarah Troughton, said: “It was a pleasure and an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness to Swindon and we were so pleased that she could enjoy a Big Lunch with the friends and neighbours of Belmont Crescent.”

Mayor of Swindon, Councillor Abdul Amin, said: “We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness to Swindon on such a momentous occasion for the country.

“The surprise on the faces of all those present when they saw the Royal visitors was something to behold and provided memories which will be treasured for years to come. I am immensely proud that Swindon has its own unique link to the Coronation on this historic weekend to celebrate our new King.”