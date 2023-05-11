The owners of Dawkins Ales have said they are "devastated" that they are being forced to close their brewery due to "spiralling costs".

The Bristol beer manufacturer revealed it simply "could not continue" running the site as it balances recovering from the pandemic with soaring bills and prices.

In a Facebook post this morning, owner Glen Dawkins wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the closure of the Dawkins Ales brewery.

"Despite the amazing efforts of the brilliant team we could not continue against the overwhelming headwinds of spiralling costs alongside post Covid recovery.

"I have seen many fellow brewers succumb and I am devastated to be joining them."

Glen thanked their customers for all their support and said "we will miss you all".

All Dawkins' pubs will remain open and will continue to serve their customers, but the Bristol brewery will hold a closing party on Saturday.

While the Dawkins pubs will continue to serve customers, the brand's ales will no longer be produced at their Bristol brewery Credit: BPM Media

Glen founded Dawkins Taverns with the lease of The Miner’s Arms in St Werburghs back in 2002.

The group has since grown to six pubs in Bristol, including The Hillgrove Porter Stores, The Victoria Ale House in Clifton and The Green Man in Kingsdown, with additional venues in Scotland.

In 2010, Glen acquired Timsbury-based Matthews Brewing Co and moved its operations to Lanwood Road in Easton, five years after the acquisition.

Like many others in the hospitality sector, Dawkins Ales turned to home deliveries during the pandemic.

It also launched a crowdfunding campaign in 2021 to help while the venues were closed, with pub trade forming 90% of its business.

But the pressure of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis has pushed Glen's brewery business to breaking point.

Glen added: "We will be joined this Saturday by the wonderful crew from Roots Society Soundsystem for our closing party - free entry all day, come along and enjoy a last drink and a boogie in our lovely BS5 Tap Room.

"We are blessed with some excellent independent breweries and pubs in Bristol; raise a glass in them when you can!"