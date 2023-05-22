Play Brightcove video

A forklift truck operator from Bristol is hoping to become the first openly lesbian beauty queen to win Ms World International when she competes in Florida later this year.

Emma-Jay Webber was a finalist in Miss Great Britain last year and has won many other pageants.

She has been using her success to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues.

She told ITV News West Country: "Representation absolutely matters. There needs to be more of it in the world.

"Pageantry is a platform to get the message out there that women that work in male-dominated industries can be strong and beautiful at the same time.

"To be there as a finalist is making history in itself. But to actually win it. I don't think there has been an LGBTQ individual to win any major pageant globally."

She has seven beauty pageants already under her belt, including becoming the first openly lesbian finalist to compete in Miss Great Britain last year.

Emma-Jay works in the male-dominated construction industry as a forklift truck operator Credit: ITV News

Emma-Jay also cares for her two young children, Maggie and Zack, for whom she wants to role model.

She said: "I want to inspire them to be whatever they can be. I don't look like a standard pageant girl, I'm not that kind of definition of beauty that we see magazines or that we see in the media.

"I'm not six foot, I'm a plus size girl. But I want to put that message out there, especially to the children that regardless of your background, your age, your sexuality, your race, your financial status, anything at all that you can go out there and still follow your dreams."

As Emma-Jay now prepares for her next pageant, she wants to take home the title not just for herself but for the LGBTQ+ community too.

The mother-of-two has competed in seven pageants to date Credit: ITV News

She added: "There's no words to describe how important it is at this time.

"We're in 2023 and in Florida, where finals are being held, they have passed the 'don't say gay' bill last year.

"So anyone in school cannot talk about gender or sexuality. If my children were in school in Florida, they wouldn't be able to even talk about my existence as a lesbian woman or lesbian parent.

"To be on stage and represent LGBTQ+ rights in a state where it's a quite a hostile territory at the moment, will show the world it's okay to be who you are."