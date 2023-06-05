The 3D printed bionic arm that's been life changing for one 10-year-old boy from Cornwall
A 10-year-old boy from Cornwall who has received a life-changing bionic 3D printed arm says it will allow him to do things he never thought possible.
Jayden Henry-Poole, who lives in Bude, has lived with amniotic band syndrome since birth.
He collected his new motorised limb last week after a fundraising campaign.
Jayden said: "There are pressure plates inside the arm which my muscles control. It feels heavy, it makes my muscles ache a lot."
Despite being entitled to a basic prosthetic through the NHS, Jayden's family raised more than £13,000 for a custom-made motorised arm.
His mum, Rebecca Poole, said: "There has been a lot of hard work, a lot of planning and a lot of fundraising going on, but it was all worth it definitely to see him open the arm.
"I'm really proud of him.
"He's taken to it easier than I thought he would. He's been putting it on to practice each day. Soon, he will be in year seven - he's going to meet new people and he's going to be having new experiences.
"There are a lot of things that he's going to be able to do now he's got the arm that he just wouldn't be able to do before."