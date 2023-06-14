A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Forest of Dean.

Emergency services were called to Oakfields in Coleford at around 12.30am on Wednesday 14 June to reports of a stabbing.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Another man suffered stab wounds and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

There will be a heightened police presence in the area over the next few days

Four men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody and it is believed that all involved were known to each other.

The Major Crime Investigation Team is in the early stages of an investigation and officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward online quoting incident 12 of 14 June.

