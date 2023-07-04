Prince William plans to double the size of a tiny rainforest on his Dartmoor estate.

Wistman's Wood is one of the UK's remaining ancient temperate rainforests. The Prince of Wales says he hopes to inspire other West Country landowners to follow suit.

The Devon woodland spans just three hectares (7.4 acres), and walkers are periodically banned over fears of damaging the delicate ecosystem

In the past, the duchy has been criticised for failing to protect the sites of special scientific interest on its Dartmoor estate.

Wistman’s Wood contains very rare Atlantic mosses and lichens, but is a small and isolated remnant of our ancient rainforests, making it vulnerable to fire, disease and climate change, and increasing the need to carefully improve its resilience.

The Duchy has a six-point plan to increase the resilience of the woodland.

What are the plans for Wistman's Wood?

Regeneration and Expansion: Encouraging natural oak and rowan regeneration whilst maintaining the semi-open wood-pasture. Cattle grazing will be controlled using a wireless electric fencing system. Taking seed under licence and growing it for re-planting on-site.

National Nature Reserve Expansion: The Duchy and National England are working with its tenant, Cherrybrook, to expand the nature reserve beyond Wistman's.

Woodland Creation on Beardown Farm: Nine hectares of new wood pasture creation on the west side of the River Dart.

Grazing Management: Managing the grazing of livestock through wood pasture provision, creating shade and shelter for livestock.

Public Access and Interpretation: Improved surfacing of 1,000 metres of the existing public footpath and to create better structured public access.

Coniferous Woodland Management: Over time, felling will commence on the south eastern corner of Beardown Plantation, to be re-planted with native broadleaves to soften the landscape and create greater diversity of habitat.

David Cope, head of sustainability for the Duchy said: “We are pleased to share details on how we will regenerate and encourage the expansion of Wistman’s Wood on Dartmoor.

"Wistman’s Wood is an incredibly special place for both nature and people. The woodland provides a home for some very rare species, making this work extremely important for our goal of a net zero and nature-rich estate.

The expansion of Wistman’s Wood and creation of additional wood pasture is only possible because we’ve developed our plans in partnership with our farm tenants, Natural England and the Dartmoor National Park Authority over the past two years.”

Tony Juniper, Natural England's chairman said: “Wistman’s Wood National Nature Reserve is a magical fragment of ancient temperate rainforest.

"This exciting plan to allow the wood to expand through regeneration will give it long-term resilience and provide a wealth of benefits for people and nature.

"Reserves like this one will act as the battery packs powering nature recovery across the country.

“Success in restoring nature at scale can only really happen through partnerships and we are delighted to be working with the Duchy of Cornwall and its tenants in developing what is a fine example of farming and nature recovery going forward together hand in hand.

"The enhancement of this spectacular landscape and its habitats will enable people to connect with a site rich in wildlife and historic interest for long into the future.”