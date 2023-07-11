Campaigners in Bristol have raised thousands of pounds to try to stop Broadwalk Shopping Centre from being knocked down.

On 6 July, it was announced Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Knowle will be knocked down and replaced with 850 homes.

The proposal also includes a cinema, theatre, community space, and dentist. Some of the buildings could reach 12 storeys tall.

Just a month ago, councillors voted to refuse permission to demolish the shopping centre, but they have since changed their minds.

At the time of the decision, resident and campaigner Laura Chapman said: "Needless to say that my neighbours and I are absolutely devastated. But more than that, we are also furious at this total and utter subversion of democracy.

"Had we known there was any real risk of the decision being overturned, the community would have been there in our droves once again.

"The community have been sidelined, and a democratic decision has been trampled over for reasons that are not yet clear, but which do appear deeply undemocratic."

Now the community group is raising money to launch a judicial review. It has raised more than £4,000 and is pursuing legal aid for the remainder.

Campaigners say they are 'utterly furious' with the U-turn Credit: BPM Media

On the crowdfunding page, Ms Chapman says: “We won the initial battle, but after a scandalous U-turn we now face a legal battle in order to ensure that the original Development Control Committee’s refusal is upheld, and that planning permission is withdrawn.”

She told ITV News West Country: “The community have been incredibly supportive, as they are utterly furious and want justice for what happened last week.”

The group says it is now talking to lawyers to move the process forward. If the review is successful, the court will order Bristol City Council to make the decision again. Ms Chapman says the group is looking at all lines of enquiry.

When asked to comment, Bristol City Council said it has nothing further to add.