Prince William has visited Lostwithiel to officially open a new restaurant at the Duchy of Cornwall’s nursery.

'The Orangery' restaurant has been built as part of a nine-month extension project to create sustainable visitor spaces at the nursery.

People came from all over the world to see the Prince. He also met with staff and employees who have been working on the project.

Prince William officially opened the restaurant, but had some help cutting the ribbon. Credit: BPM Media

Originally a slate quarry, the Duchy of Cornwall nursery began life producing forest trees in the late 1960s.

It started to sell plants to the public in 1974 and went on to become one of the largest nurseries in the South West.

Prince William took a tour of the green spaces. Credit: BPM Media

Nursery staff had their picture taken with the Prince. Credit: BPM Media

The Prince of Wales said that it was "exciting" to see the renovations have all come together.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: "We pride ourselves on using sustainable practices, where horticulture is celebrated, and nature is allowed to flourish."

Prince William told the nursery team: "It’s looking great guys it really is,” when exploring the new indoor plant and gardening area.

