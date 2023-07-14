The Prince and Princess of Wales have treated their children to a day of jets, helicopters and historic planes as they enjoyed a family day out at an air show.

Prince George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, toured the Royal International Air Tattoo with their parents as their school holidays began.

Future king George, who celebrates his 10th birthday on 22 July, sister Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old brother Louis have all broken up from Lambrook School in Berkshire.

William and Kate were all smiles when they arrived with their children at the air show, staged at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. They were greeted by Wing Commander Will Essex.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Royal International Air Tattoo. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Grey clouds have brought heavy rain to the air show but there were a few aircraft still in the skies before they arrived.

The event was a return visit for George who was taken to the show by his parents in 2016, aged three, and was pictured wearing ear defenders at the time.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis started their summer holidays at the RAF Fairford(Ben Birchall/PA) Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The family’s is first stop was a huge C-17 transporter aircraft, which was used to transport the late Queen’s coffin in the days ahead of her funeral last September.

The royal children were dressed for a summer day in light casual clothing and George and Charlotte looked around at the rain-soaked concrete around the huge plane when they stepped from their car.

The Princess of Wales with Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

They shook hands with senior members of the RAF before they were ushered up the huge ramp of the transport plane with their parents.

George was given the task of partially raising the ramp and could be seen pressing the button as his father watched on.

