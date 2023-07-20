Play Brightcove video

Watch Magical Bones wowing our presenters in the studio

Our presenters, Seb and Victoria were wowed by magician 'Magical Bones' who joined them in the studio ahead of performance in Bristol.

Considered one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Magic scene in recent years, 'Magical Bones' has been entertaining audiences globally for over a decade.

Otherwise known as Richard Essien, 'Magical Bones' made it to the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2020, as well as appearing alongside Penn & Teller, and on Crackerjack.

He's a multi-talented man, starting his career as a dancer for Madonna.

'Magical Bones' told ITV News West Country he was inspired by his drama teacher at school.

"I did it from the age of ten, I had a little magic set, I practised at school. My drama teacher encouraged me - he was a magician, so he encouraged us to take it as a serious hobby and it grew from then really."

Magical Bones has started a UK Tour coming to Bristol's Redgrave Theatre on the 15th of September.

"It's an illusion show, it's got close up magic like this and grand illusions. You can bring your friends, your family - it's all ages as well.

"I call it a concert of magic. It's going to be a really exciting evening out for everyone to go and see."

You can buy tickets for Magical Bones: Soulful Magic here.