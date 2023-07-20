A pod of dolphins has been spotted just off the Cornish coast at Marazion.

Rupert Kirkwood, who is known as The Lone Kayaker, managed to photograph them while paddling across Mount's Bay.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust shared the pictures on Facebook and said the pod was a group of Risso's dolphins - which usually stick to deeper waters offshore.

Credit: Rupert Kirkwood

Also known as grey dolphins, they can grow to up to four metres long and live to between 20 and 40 years old.

Risso's dolphins have a robust, stocky body and large, blunt heads, and they feed predominantly on squid and octopus.

They are a whiter colour than other dolphins and can be identified by the scratches and scarring on their bodies.

Credit: Rupert Kirkwood

They have a large sickle shaped dorsal fin and their body colour turns from a dark grey to almost completely white as they get older.

When Cornwall Wildlife Trust shared the photos online, people were quick to ask what the marks on the dolphins' bodies were.

The scratches are believed to be a result of fighting and catching prey.

Credit: Rupert Kirkwood

Risso's dolphins are usually seen around Scotland, the Outer Hebrides and the Isle of Man. They can also be spotted around Cornwall, South West and North West Wales and Ireland.

If you spot a Risso's Dolphin, report your sighting to your local Wildlife Trust. If you spot any marine mammal whilst at sea, maintain a distance of at least 100m.

If they approach you, maintain a constant speed and allow them to interact on their own terms and leave at will. You should also report a stranded dolphin, dead or alive.