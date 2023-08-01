Musician Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews has been banned from driving after crashing into a parked car while drunk.

She had been doing a book promotion event at the Teylu homeware and fashion shop in Nansleden, Cornwall, on 7 July.

Mathews said she drank to cope with the "nerves" at her first public speaking appearance in years.

The 57-year-old then drove home but crashed her yellow Jeep into a stationary grey Ford Kuga while more than twice over the drink drive limit.

Mathews pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence on 28 July at Bodmin Magistrates' Court.

The defendant, who is from Newquay, was given a financial penalty totalling £701 and banned from driving for 20 months.

In a statement read to the court, she said: "I take full responsibility and accountability for what I did - and apologise again for my bad judgement. I will never do that again."

Meg Mathews has been disqualified from driving for 20 months. Credit: BPM Media

The court heard she had consumed a couple of drinks that had "higher alcohol" content that she realised.

She drove "around the bend" to show off her new Jeep to a friend she was due to stay with that evening. She then lost control and hit the stationary car, the court heard.

Samantha Rogers, prosecuting, said that officers took a reading of 77 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

The court heard she had no previous convictions and was given full credit for her early guilty plea.

Defending her, Steve Cox said: "She was at a book signing and a number of people turned up." He said she was "nervous" as it was the first time she had spoken in public for a number of years.

He added: "She intended to stay at her friend's house, which was round the corner. She stopped immediately and the owners came out and called the police.

"She was arrested and taken to custody. She was upset that some people at the scene were taking photos of her."

Mr Cox said there had been some reports in the media that she had been "rolling around" on the floor and screaming hysterically but stressed that "did not happen".

Meg Mathews and Noel Gallagher divorced in 2001 after marrying in 1997. Credit: PA

Sentencing, chair of the magistrates Paul Shenton told her: "You will be disqualified from driving for 20 months.

"Your case had two aggravating factors. You were carrying a passenger and collided with another vehicle. You are of previous good character and we feel this is the correct period of disqualification."

Mathews was offered the opportunity to carry out a drink-driving awareness course to reduce the term.

Mr Shenton told her: "If you do drive this is a serious offence and could result in imprisonment. Do not drive until you have your licence back and in hand. Do you understand?"

Mathews responded: "Yes, I understand."

The financial penalty consisted of a £440 fine, plus a £176 surcharge and £85 in costs, which Mathews said she would pay within 14 days.

The book launch referred to had been advertised on her Instagram under the heading 'Cards, Margs & Menopause' - in reference to a tarot reading, Margarita cocktail making and a book signing.