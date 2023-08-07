The most common Covid symptoms as new Eris strain spreads across the UK
A sore throat and a runny nose are the two most common symptoms of the latest strain of Covid.
Eris is a strain of the Omicron Covid variant, which is known to spread quickly.
The Zoe health study, which sees people log their symptoms on an app, estimates a total of 808,140 people have symptomatic Covid in the UK.
It says the total number of new daily cases in the UK now sits at 64,596 - a figure which has been rising slowly since the start of July.
Zoe says the virus spreading fastest in Northern Ireland - followed by Scotland, Wales, the West Midlands, the South West, the North East and London.
Wiltshire is the worst-hit part of England, with an estimated 50,000 cases per one million people.
The 10 most common symptoms of Eris strain of Covid:
1. Sore throat
2. Runny nose
3. Blocked nose
4. Sneezing
5. Dry cough
6. Headache
7. Wet cough
8. Hoarse voice
9. Muscle aches
10. Altered smell
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...