A sore throat and a runny nose are the two most common symptoms of the latest strain of Covid.

Eris is a strain of the Omicron Covid variant, which is known to spread quickly.

The Zoe health study, which sees people log their symptoms on an app, estimates a total of 808,140 people have symptomatic Covid in the UK.

It says the total number of new daily cases in the UK now sits at 64,596 - a figure which has been rising slowly since the start of July.

Zoe says the virus spreading fastest in Northern Ireland - followed by Scotland, Wales, the West Midlands, the South West, the North East and London.

Wiltshire is the worst-hit part of England, with an estimated 50,000 cases per one million people.

The 10 most common symptoms of Eris strain of Covid:

1. Sore throat

2. Runny nose

3. Blocked nose

4. Sneezing

5. Dry cough

6. Headache

7. Wet cough

8. Hoarse voice

9. Muscle aches

10. Altered smell