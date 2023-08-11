Hot air balloons will take off from Ashton Court Estate this morning as the first planned early morning mass ascent of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has been given the green light.

The first morning ascent of the fiesta, which is running now until Sunday 13 August, will take off from around 6am with organisers saying people should get their "eyes to the skies."

It comes after Thursday night's mass ascent had to be cancelled due to strong winds. But organisers said that conditions on Friday morning were suitable for the pilots at the event.

They tweeted to say "GOOD morning Bristol! We are flying this morning - we'll be heading north east over the city centre towards Filton and Winterbourne. EYES TO THE SKIES!"

Last night saw the return of the famous night glow display.

Weather permitting, there are more mass ascents planned for 6pm this evening, and 6am and 6pm Saturday and Sunday as well as another night glow at 9pm on Saturday.