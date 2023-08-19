Marine trail opens in Cornwall with a chance to see whales and dolphins

A new marine trail is opening in Cornwall, promising beautiful views of Mount's Bay and a chance to see whales and dolphins in their natural habitat.

It will run along the coastal path between Newlyn and Marazion, and be accessible for cyclists and dog walkers, as well as wheelchair and mobility scooter users.

Launching this Saturday 19 August, the trail offers rockpool rambles, wildlife spotting, art, films and even two minute beach cleans. People will learn about the history, heritage, wildlife and people of Mount's Bay.

The trail was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and is the culmination of Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s 'Your Shore' project activities in the area.

Claire Dickinson-Knight, youth engagement officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust said: “We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and creativity of those we have been working with and the generosity of businesses who are so passionate about this area, sharing it with others but also taking steps to raise awareness about how we can protect it.

“A key aspect of the project has been working with young people from all backgrounds living in the area to connect with our coastal environment through fun activities that focus on improved wellbeing, appreciation for nature and awareness of conservation issues.

“Working with a range of groups we have delivered over 250 sessions, engaged with over 6,000 young people and created the Your Shore Award scheme for all ages and abilities to explore the world of wildlife conservation.”

The large crescent bay is a haven for rare migratory birds, whales and dolphins. St Michael’s Mount is surrounded by a conservation zone including lush seagrass beds, where rare beauties like the stalked jellyfish and giant goby can be found.

A humpback whale in Mount's Bay Credit: Rupert Kirkwood

The rocky shores have an amazing array of weird and wonderful marine life which can be discovered with just a little bit of curiosity. The handy information board at Battery Rocks shows what to look for and how to do so responsibly.

Jubilee Pool in Penzance is one of the local businesses that have been involved in the project, working with the local Your Shore group and local community groups.

Karis Musser, outreach coordinator at Jubilee Pool says: “The Marine Trail is a brilliant idea as thousands of people use this coast path each year, enjoying the view of the bay, but without any idea of the fascinating and fragile ecosystem along the shoreline and just beneath the waves.

“At Jubilee Pool we get lots of questions about sea creatures, weather, and our unique environment. Cornwall Wildlife Trust is key in helping educate families and young people about the value in understanding and respecting the natural space around us.”

More information about the Mount's Bay Marine Trail is available here.