A 16 year old footballer from Helston who broke his ankle in a match has donated his insurance payout to charity.

Osiah Spelman who plays for Helston Athletic FC suffered two broken bones in his ankle during the match in May.

The football club has an insurance policy covering injuries to the team - but Osiah decided to use his £600 payout to help the club's chosen charity Helston & The Lizard Foodbank.

Osiah told ITV News: "I thought there's a lot of people who are not as fortunate as us, so I thought to give it to them as that would really help them a lot. There's been a lot of good comments, it's a good feeling."

Osiah with his foodbank donation Credit: Paul Hendy

The club's Chairman Paul Hendy was able to fill several trollies worth of food and toiletries with the money, and the team then helped restock the foodbank.

Foodbank Project Lead Ian Fromow says it's made a huge difference, as demand for their services has doubled this year.

Ian Fromow, Helston & The Lizard Foodbank: ''We were blown away by such a generous and selfless gift. I'm amazed that a young man like that would want to give that money for buying food for the foodbank and we're so grateful. People are really struggling, and for us it makes such a difference.''

Helston Athletic FC Chairman Paul Hendy says the club regularly collects donations for the foodbank at matches, which helped inspired Osiah's gesture.

Paul told ITV News: "We have 33 youth members here at Helston that do a lot for the community, and to have Osiah do what he does is not only an example to them, but it's also great for the club and we're extremely proud of what he's done."

The teenager has just finished studying at St Piran's School in Hayle and is aiming to be a professional footballer. He says he is now focussing on getting back to being match fit by the end of the year.