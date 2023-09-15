Students at a prestigious college in Devon have said they've been left "heartbroken" after their Masters courses were suddenly postponed.

Incoming students at Schumacher College were told on Thursday 16 September that their Masters courses, which were due to begin the following Monday, had been postponed.

All the students had already enrolled on the course, and the majority of them had also paid their full tuition fees.

Many of them had travelled from across the world to attend, and had made significant financial commitments such as renting homes, quitting jobs and relocating families.

They were informed of the decision indirectly by Dr Pavel Cenkl, who is the Head of Schumacher College, and received no communication from the The Dartington Trust.

The Dartington Trust said the decision was made to postpone some of the courses following a substantial review of the organisation's operations which took place over the summer.

They added the review was designed to address some of the "financial challenges" that the Trust is currently facing following "covid, rising living costs, and an over-ambitious agenda".

It is hoped the review, which was led by Lord David Triesman, Chair of Trustees, the Trustee Board, and interim CEO, Robert Fedder, will mean the college can operate on a more "sustainable approach".

Students travel from all over the world to study at Schumacher College, which offers ecological courses. Credit: ITV West Country

Schumacher College, which is part of the Dartington Trust, is thought to be a progressive institution for learning and a hub for regenerative education and thinking.

It offers a variety of ecological undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, as well as research degrees and short courses.

On Friday 15 September, new students gathered outside Dartington Hall, where a trustee board meeting was taking place, to protest against their courses being postponed.

They requested student representation at the meeting so that the could be consulted in discussions around the future of their masters courses, but received no response from the trustees.

Grace Wilshaw Chanter, from Devon, was due to begin her studies on Monday, and said along with many of the other students, she has uprooted her life to attend.

Grace Wilshaw Chanter said she felt "heartbroken" when she found our her course had been postponed. Credit: ITV West Country

She said: "Right now, I'm shocked. I'm feeling, what I would call heartbreak, because this is a massive transitional period. All of us, everyone here, has left everything behind to be here.

"We've been left completely afloat and everyone is really emotional. Everything has changed for me to be here, let alone everyone who has come to be here, so it's an emotional trauma."

Many students have travelled from places all over the world to begin studying at the college, with international course fees starting at around £17,000.

Abishek Sheth, from India, first heard about Schumacher College nearly ten years ago, and had been saving for the past four years to attend.

The 33-year-old said the cancellation of the course has been "very overwhelming," and has left him feeling "helpless".

Abishek Sheth, from India, had been saving for the past four years to study at the college. Credit: ITV West Country

"As an international student, I'm in a precarious situation. I don't know whats going to happen to my visa because there's so much uncertainty," he said.

"Also, as an outsider, I'm not entirely sure how systems here work so I feel quite helpless. I don't have my family, my friends, or any counsel I can turn to."

The students are currently waiting to find out what will happen next, but are planning to organise their own collaborative learning sessions next week.

In a statement, student spokesperson Rhosanna Rigden said: "We feel it was unethical that this decision was made without our input or involvement as major stakeholders.

"We want our courses to be reinstated from Monday 18 September as promised and discussions about the future of the college."

The Dartington Trust said: "Unfortunately, the start of a number of degrees being delivered by Schumacher College have been postponed and we regret that some students are understandably concerned by this.

"We are offering support to all students and we are working with our partners and stakeholders to find solutions, should that be necessary.

"All student fees have been ringfenced and we anticipate that a solution will be found quickly."

A spokesperson for the University of Plymouth, who accredit the courses, said: “We are concerned to hear about the emerging situation at Schumacher College, but it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”