Three people have been hospitalised following a road collision involving a vehicle carrying gas canisters in Cornwall.

Devon & Cornwall Police said three people were taken to hospital after two vans collided on Green Lane, Truro, at about 8pm on Monday 18 September.

They confirmed that all three people's injuries are not thought to be serious.

Officers added that "fluids spilled on the road" as a result of the collision and that one of the vehicles was carrying gas containers.

Emergency workers from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways were called to the scene to assist.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene, and was reopened at about 11:30pm.