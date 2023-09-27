Bristol Airport has announced plans to invest millions into transforming its transport and parking facilities, in what's said to be the largest single capital investment project since the terminal opened 23 years ago.

The £60 million investment will see the introduction of a bigger public transport interchange hub for buses and coaches, which will more than double the number bays to 16, making the airport one of the region's largest interchanges.

The plans will also provide customers with another multi-storey car park with more than 2,000 spaces, and improve the internal road system by segregating pedestrians and vehicles, therefore making it safer.

The work will take 18 months to complete. Credit: Bristol Airport

The top level of the car park will also get a drop-off/pick-up zone, and there will be a glazed pedestrian bridge linking it to the terminal.

Dave Lees, CEO, Bristol Airport, said: "This project is transformational for our customers.

"It is the largest single capital investment project since the terminal opened in 2000 and will take 18 months to complete."

Work will be taking place in front of the terminal and within the northside of the car park.

