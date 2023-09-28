Play Brightcove video

Watch highlights from Kylie's time with ITV West Country

ITV News West Country presenter Kylie Pentelow is leaving the programme to take up a new challenge in her career.

Kylie started at the studios in July 2013 and has been a constant on our screens ever since.

She has sat in the anchor seat alongside several presenters over the years including Ian Axton, Jonty Messer and most recently Sabet Choudhury.

Alongside being one half of the ITV News West Country presenter duo, Kylie has also become a familiar face on ITV National News.

Kylie has covered a wide range of features and news stories in her time at ITV.

She said: “What I’m really going to miss are the people I work with. This is a newsroom and a region with a team who have great wit and humour. I have loved my time here and will miss the camaraderie.

“The great thing about ITV News is that if you have an idea it is rare that someone says no. That is a great culture to have in an organisation.

“After ten years it is time for the next chapter. What I have done during that period has prepared me for that,” she added.

Kylie live for ITV News West Country

When asked what her most memorable moment and greatest achievement at ITV News West Country was, Kylie talked about her work on raising awareness of the dangers of skin cancer following the death of her father.

She said: “After that, I had emails and messages from people saying they had gone to the doctor to have a mole removed - and watching my work had saved their lives.”

Kylie and Seb presenting ITV West Country's main news programme.

Kylie's co-presenter, Sabet Choudhury, says he will miss her very much.

" Although it's been just a few months working with Kylie, I've come to realise why she's so loved and respected.

"It's been a genuine honour to present alongside her and will miss her happy presence in the West Country newsroom," he added.