Police in Devon spent caught one motorist speeding almost every minute after spending an hour on the A38.

A total of 48 motorists were captured breaking the speed limit on the dual carriageway in South Devon on Monday 2 October.

Despite the wet weather, many of the motorists were not seen driving according to the conditions.

One was caught doing 100mph, while a vehicle towing was caught doing 76mph.

A car was caught speeding at 100mph. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Road Policing Team said: “An hour on the A38 in South Devon this rainy Monday morning – 48 drivers to receive NOIPs (notice of intended prosecution).

“Remember - Van drivers and towing vehicles, your speed limit is 60mph on dual carriageways. Top speed: 100mph in the rain. Vehicle towing at 76mph too!”

Speeding is one of the main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the region’s roads.

The five main causes, known as the fatal five, are: inappropriate or excessive speed, not wearing a seat belt, driver distractions including using mobile devices such as phones, sat navs and tablets, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and careless and inconsiderate driving.