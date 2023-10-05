Around 4,000 suspected cannabis plants estimated to be worth around £2million have been discovered in a disused Bodmin building.

Officers from the Proactive Disruption Team and the Neighbourhood Team carried out a Section 8 Warrant under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at the premises shortly before midday on 4 October.

Three men, aged 24, 36 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remain in police custody.

A scene guard has been put in place whilst officers remain at the premises carrying out enquiries and the plants are tested by Drugs Liaison Officers.

Police have seized an estimated £2 million worth of crops. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sector Inspector Adam Stonehill said: “This was an organised and sophisticated set up in a building of around 1,500 square feet in size and had an infrastructure in place to produce a substantial amount of cannabis.

“My thanks to the Proactive Team and to the Neighbourhood Team for the work they have done in executing this warrant.

“But also to the public for reporting this crucial information to us which has ultimately led to this result today.

“Drug related crime has a detrimental effect on those most vulnerable in our communities and there is not place for that no here – as I set out in my priorities.

“This is a great example of how information reported to us by the public can help to remove both drugs, and the associated crime, from our community.

“What you may think of as an insignificant bit of information may be the piece of the puzzle which means we can take action and so I would urge anyone who has any information about suspected illegal activity to report it to us.”