Concorde 20 years on: A look back at her final journey home to Bristol

Watch: 20 years on - remembering Concorde's final flight

Pilots, engineers and filmmakers have commemorated Concorde's final ever journey, which ended at the aircraft's birthplace in Bristol.

The supersonic jet was part-designed by workers in Filton, and the first UK-built prototype took off from the site in 1969, piloted by Brian Trubshaw.

Concorde set the record for the fastest-ever commercial jet to fly - a title it still holds more than 45 years later - and this world-breaking feat of engineering from Bristol went on to be celebrated around the world.

It became the benchmark of luxury travel for almost three decades before finally being retired from service in 2003.

Chief pilot Mike Bannister makes a last minute call before his departure from New York's JFK airport on Concorde's final passenger journey. Credit: PA

To commemorate the importance of Bristol's role in creating Concorde, the aircraft's final ever flight saw it take off from London Heathrow and touch down at the site of its birth, in Filton, on 26 November 2003.

Alpha-Foxtrot (G-BOAF) flew over the Clifton Suspension Bridge to mark the special occasion for the city, and now sits on display at the Aerospace Bristol museum.

"It was sad", recalled John Britton, an engineer who worked on Concorde.

"When we heard the engines shut down for that last day in November, it was a very sad day for us."

He added: "Obviously, me and my team had been working for 10 years on keeping it airworthy and keeping it safe. And this aircraft [Alfa-Foxtrot] actually has only done 5,500 supersonic flights."

Queen Elizabeth II touring the British Aircraft Corporation Works in Filton in 1966, where she saw Concorde being developed. Credit: PA.

Work taking place on the second prototype of Concorde in BAC's Brabazon hanger at Filton, Bristol in 1967. Credit: PA.

Another person marking the 20th anniversary since Concorde last flew was Jane Ledger, whose husband, Mick, also worked on the aircraft.

When Alfa-Foxtrot made its final flight across the West Country, Jane went to Tog Hill near Bitton to watch it cross the skies with her son, Ian.

Two decades later, Jane returned to Tog Hill to remember that day.

"I was sad that it was leaving but glad that Mick was there to see it and be a part of it," she said.

"It was always mixed emotions, crying and what have you. But it was such a beautiful day, it was amazing just to see it.

"But to see it fly away was really, really sad," she added.

Concorde touches down in Filton on 26 November 2023 - for the final time. Credit: PA.

'Concorde was retired prematurely'

'Concorde' returned to the skies over Bristol for the first time in two decades, on 25 November 2023.

An 11-foot radio-controlled model of the groundbreaking aircraft took off in front of big crowds at Woodspring Wings model aircraft club on the outskirts of Yatton.

On the anniversary itself, hundreds gathered around Alpha-Foxtrot at Aerospace Bristol to watch the aircraft's iconic nose be dipped at 1.07pm - exactly two decades to the minute since it touched down in Filton for the last time.

The flight deck of Alfa-Foxtrot, which is now on display at Aerospace Bristol after becoming the last Concorde to fly. Credit: PA.

Among those present was Trevor Norcott, the chief technician on that historic flight. He recalled that the aircraft's last flight was fairly routine.

Trevor said: "It was the normal case of looking after everything, making sure everything was safe, and it worked properly and it all went well

"But we were sad about it all, because Concorde was retired prematurely."

The aircraft always faced challenges due to it's exorbitant costs and the fact it was likely one of the most ecologically unfriendly commercial aircraft to ever take to the skies.

This meant those working on Concorde faced real challenges to get the idea off the ground.

Former pilots remember Concorde's final flight

Colin Morris, one of the aircraft's captains who attended the ceremony, said: "Not only was it showbiz, it was also politics in the early days.

"I was on the fleet in 1977 and there we were fighting for our lives. And by fighting for our lives, I meant fighting for our jobs and fighting for the future of the aeroplane.

"It was seen as something rather expensive and rather elite in those days, and we were under pressure.

"But we fought our corner," he added.

Alan Smith, a test pilot for Concorde, also attended the ceremony. But he said his experience of flying the aircraft was a far cry from the glamour and glitz of this commercial airliner.

Jodi Kidd and Jeremy Clarkson were among 100 invited guests on the farewell flight for Concorde. Credit: PA

Actress Joan Collins and husband Percey Gibson on the last commercial flight of Concorde. Credit: PA

He said: "I never had a glass of water on Concorde, let alone Joan Collins, David Frost or any caviar - because you can't drink water when you've got an oxygen mask clamped to your face can you?

"When we started in 1973, you'd be sitting on a dinghy, you'd have a parachute on your back, you'd have a helmet, you'd have emergency oxygen plugged into you and if you didn't get a hernia getting into the seat, you'd probably get one getting out."

Some 40 years on, and more than two decades since the aircraft last took to the sky, it remains a much-loved and respected jet for many.

The special anniversary at Aerospace Bristol concluded with Alfa-Foxtrot's nose being raised once again, which was met with a large round of applause.