An investigation is underway following after a double-decker bus was set on fire in south Bristol in a suspected arson attack.

The bus was heading along Ladman Road, turning in Stockwood Road, before stopping at The Coots when the driver realised it was on fire on Sunday 26 November.

A picture taken at the dramatic scene shows the top deck of the number two bus blazing, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the blaze show the bus destroyed, with the top deck almost completely burned away.

The top of the bus was nearly entirely burnt away by the fire, which happened in Stockwood. Credit: Dren Ahmeti

The aftermath of the fire. Credit: Dren Ahmeti

Police officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact.

They are keen to speak to any passenger who saw anything suspicious while travelling between Cribbs Causeway and Stockwood between 3.30- 4pm.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223289324, or to complete the online appeals form.