Intense rain has caused widespread disruption across the West Country, with schools closed and people forced out of their homes.

Road and rail travel has also been affected, with parts of Dorset, Devon and Somerset the worst hit.

Flood alerts have been issued across the region for Monday 4 December and the River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge is thought to be the most severe.

Residents in the areas affected have been warned to move family, pets and cars to safety and to turn off gas, electricity and water if it's safe to do so.

People have also been urged to avoid low-lying footpaths and to not drive or walk through flood water.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service told ITV West Country: "We have answered 74 calls to flooding in property, however, we haven’t attended all of these.

"We have had 44 calls for cars stuck in flood water and we have attended 24 of these. We are still receiving a high volume of calls and the worst affected area is Somerset."

Schools have also been closed across Devon and Somerset. The following are currently shut:

Somerset

Hinton St George CofE School

Fiveways Special School

Meare Village Primary School

Herne View CofE Primary School

Stoberry Park School

Ash CoFE Primary School

Long Sutton CofE Primary School

Curry Mallett CofE Primary School

Devon

Axminster Community Primary Academy (due to flooding in local area)

St Andrew's CofE Primary Academy in Chardstock (local flooding)

Membury Primary Academy

Plymtree CoFE

Flood alerts have also been issued for:

River Chew from Stanton Drew to Keynsham

Chew Magna

Mudford

Sherborne to Yeovil

Donyatt

Illminster

Updates to follow