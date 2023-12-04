Live
Flash flooding latest: Schools closed and roads blocked across the South West
Intense rain has caused widespread disruption across the West Country, with schools closed and people forced out of their homes.
Road and rail travel has also been affected, with parts of Dorset, Devon and Somerset the worst hit.
Flood alerts have been issued across the region for Monday 4 December and the River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge is thought to be the most severe.
Residents in the areas affected have been warned to move family, pets and cars to safety and to turn off gas, electricity and water if it's safe to do so.
People have also been urged to avoid low-lying footpaths and to not drive or walk through flood water.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service told ITV West Country: "We have answered 74 calls to flooding in property, however, we haven’t attended all of these.
"We have had 44 calls for cars stuck in flood water and we have attended 24 of these. We are still receiving a high volume of calls and the worst affected area is Somerset."
Schools have also been closed across Devon and Somerset. The following are currently shut:
Somerset
Hinton St George CofE School
Fiveways Special School
Meare Village Primary School
Herne View CofE Primary School
Stoberry Park School
Ash CoFE Primary School
Long Sutton CofE Primary School
Curry Mallett CofE Primary School
Devon
Axminster Community Primary Academy (due to flooding in local area)
St Andrew's CofE Primary Academy in Chardstock (local flooding)
Membury Primary Academy
Plymtree CoFE
Flood alerts have also been issued for:
River Chew from Stanton Drew to Keynsham
Chew Magna
Mudford
Sherborne to Yeovil
Donyatt
Illminster
Updates to follow