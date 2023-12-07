A person has died after a scaffolding lorry crashed with the central reservation on the A4174 and overturned near Bristol.

It happened near Mangotsfield at around 5.25 pm on Tuesday 5 December.

A passenger of the vehicle died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Their next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"A specially trained officer will provide them with support as we investigate what happened."

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident.

The A4174 was closed between the Dramway and Siston Hill roundabouts while initial enquiries were carried out at the scene.