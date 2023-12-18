Local authorities across the West Country have released their bin collection schedules for the festive period.

Below is a list of each authority's collection times and dates.

Bristol

Rubbish pickup dates will shift to one day later than your regular collection for the weeks beginning 25 December and 2 January.

Collections will return to normal from the 9 January.

You can look up your collection date here for usual rubbish, and Christmas trees.

Gloucestershire

The 25-26 December collections will be delayed by two days. There will be no change from 27-29 December.

From 1-2 January collections will be pushed back a day.

You can see the full collection schedule here, alongside information about additional recycling and Christmas tree collections here.

Wiltshire

From 25-28 December and 1-4 January, collections will be delayed by two days. On 29 December there will be a four-day delay, and a three-day delay on 5 January.

From 8 January there will be a one-day delay, with normal collections resuming from 15 January.

Only residents who pay to have their garden waste collected at the kerbside will have their real Christmas trees collected.

Residents who don't sign up for the chargeable garden waste service can take their real Christmas trees to any of the council's household recycling centres for free.

You can see the full schedule here.

Somerset

From 25-29 December collections will be pushed back by two days.

From 1-5 January, collections will be pushed back by one day.

Garden collections will be suspended from 25 December and will resume on 8 January.

If you are a subscriber to the garden waste service, leave your decoration-free Christmas tree, next to your garden waste bin for collection – as long as it is no taller than 6ft.

Full schedule here.

Devon

East Devon District Council

Bin collection schedule

You can put your Christmas tree in your green bin, or take it to a drop-off point

Exeter City Council

Bin collection schedule

Christmas trees can be taken to a recycling centre or garden waste customers can place their tree out on their first garden waste collection date of the calendar year.

Mid Devon District Council

Bin collection schedule

This year all residents can put their real Christmas trees out to be collected from 27 December - 13 January on your scheduled food and garden waste collection days.

North Devon District Council

Bin collection schedule

Real Christmas trees can be chopped up and put in your garden waste bin.

South Hams District Council

Bin collection schedule

The garden waste service will be suspended for four weeks, from Sunday 17 December 2023 due to resume on Monday 15 January 2024. They will not be collecting Christmas trees this year, please take them to your local recycling centre.

Teignbridge District Council

Bin collection schedule

Christmas trees can be taken to certain locations on certain days to be recycled

Torridge District Council

Bin collection schedule

Christmas trees can be chopped up and put in your green bin, or whole trees can be placed next to your green bin.

West Devon Borough Council

Bin collection schedule

If your real tree is six foot or less, and you're subscribed to the garden waste service, you can put your tree out for collection the week of Monday 8 January.

Cornwall

Rubbish collections on 25-26 December will be pushed back to 1-2 January. Recycling or garden waste due to be collected on 25-26 December will be delayed until 23 and 30 December.

Full bin collection schedule here.

If you subscribe to the garden waste collection service, you can put your real Christmas tree out beside your garden waste bin or bag on your normal garden waste collection day up until 31 January.