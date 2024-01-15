The Conservative Party have named their Kingswood by-election candidate.

Sam Bromiley has been chosen as the Conservative candidate for the Kingswood by-election on 15th February 2023.

He is a lifelong resident of the Kingswood constituency, where he still lives with his wifeand family.

Sam was selected by members of the Kingswood Conservative Association onSunday 14th of January.

“I am honoured to have been selected to represent the area I grew up in and where I havelived all my life” Sam said.

“I am committed to serving our local area, by growing our local economy, protecting ourgreen spaces, and giving people the tools and the choice to work hard and achieve.

“I have lived here my whole life, first in Hanham and now Longwell Green. If I am elected, Iwill work hard to stop Labour’s disastrous plan to build on the greenbelt.

"I want to work with our local community rather than imposing further unwanted developments upon them.

“This area has always been my home and I want to deliver for my community by bringingmore investment, supporting our small businesses, and protecting our green spaces.”

Chairman of the Conservative Party, Richard Holden MP, added: “Sam will make a fantastic Conservative candidate for Kingswood.

"He is born and bred local, and he knows that people deserve a local MP who stands up for them.

“This by-election is a choice: a life-long local campaigner who will stand up for local people, support local businesses, and protect key local greenbelt or the Labour Party that has already demonstrated their contempt for local people by selecting a sitting Mayor from the London borough of Lewisham, over 120 miles away from Kingswood.

“The only way to guarantee an MP who will deliver for Kingswood, and protect the local area, is by voting Conservative and voting for Sam Bromiley.”