A Wiltshire rugby team have won an award for their bravery after they rushed to the aid of four people involved in a car crash.

The Trowbridge Women’s Rugby team were finishing a training session when the crash happened down a secluded lane near their training ground in August last year.

Wiltshire Police said at the time that the action of the players had most likely saved lives as they gave the casualties first aid and helped the emergency services when they arrived.

The team climbed through bushes and over a fence, used boot laces and shirts to fashion a makeshift tourniquet.

Six women from the club have now accepted the Chief Constable's Certificate of Recognition Award on behalf of their team.

The team have been praised by Wiltshire Police for their bravery. Credit: ITV News West Country

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "The Trowbridge Women's Rugby team have been recognised in their heroic response to a collision on a secluded road track adjacent to their training ground in the latest awards ceremony held by Wiltshire Police.

"Without hesitation, the rugby team were able to assist in safely removing the two males from the vehicle.

"Realising the extent of their injuries, one of the players, an ED nurse, proceeded to organise the 15 plus players to provide vital first aid to each of the casualties.

"They went on to demonstrate incredible initiative and resourcefulness. The Force were delighted to honour the team members incredible actions that evening.

"Individually and collectively their efforts helped to save the lives of the young people injured.

"During the incident they showed innovation, compassion, and a genuine desire to help members of their community. This was recognised with the Chief Constable's Certificate of Recognition Award."

Trowbridge Rugby Football Club shared this statement online: "Congratulations to our Women’s Rugby team who received the Wiltshire Police Chief Constable’s Certificate of Recognition for their lifesaving efforts on 9 August 2023.

"We are so proud to have you as not only valued members of our club, but of our community."