Ulani Seaman went to visit the stars of the viral disco rave video

A care home in Wiltshire which hosted a silent disco rave for its residents has racked up nearly seven million views on social media.

Goodson Lodge in Trowbridge celebrates getting that little bit older with a whole range of activities for those who live there - but the staff didn't quite expect how much joy their celebrations would bring to people all around the world.

When thinking of ideas to beat the January blues, events organiser Alex Damon considered a silent disco- and went the extra mile to make it happen.

Alex told ITV News West Country: "It’s all about uplifting activities, to stimulate the residents and uplift them. It’s a very lively place to live, especially with all the entertainment we put on."

It was such great fun, they were listening to a bit of Abba, bit of Queen, a bit of Doris Day. The classics.

The rave has been watched by millions of people on TikTok.

"It was really good to see the residents having a good time, smiling away and enjoying something we've organised.

"People from Australia have been contacting the home. It's gone global."

Carer Abi Neave, who was at the event, filmed some of those special moments and passed them onto Alex, who posted the video to TikTok.

She said: "I don't know who enjoyed it more, me or them. We were all up there dancing together. I just got my iPhone out and started filming."

One of the stars of the show was former athlete Judy Farr - who can’t quite believe her newfound fame.

She said: "I haven’t been in the limelight for so many years, not since my athletic days. I’m getting used to it, I’m quite enjoying it really.

“I get on really well with everyone, they’re so friendly and kind."

Staff at Goodson Lodge ensure residents feel connected to the wider community

Staff say it’s all about remaining connected to the outside world and keeping residents increasingly entertained.

Alex added: "We host a whole range of activities. Recently it was the disco, but we have everything and anything, including drag queen bingo."

Just this week the residents have been celebrating Chinese New Year with traditional dancers from Bristol and a visit from a bearded dragon.

Kris Freeman, who runs Tropical Discovery Workshops often brings his exotic animals to Goodson Lodge, which the residents seem to enjoy.

"It being year of the dragon, I thought I'd bring Spiro along for some animal therapy. The residents love her.

"It's very rewarding. No matter what stage of life you're at everyone just loves the hands on experience.

And in June, Goodson Lodge plans to host its very own Glastonbury Festival which will be three days of food, music, and fun.

And there's even talk of another silent disco rave that weekend.