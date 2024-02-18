Teenager charged with attempted murder after boy, 16, stabbed outside McDonald's in Bristol
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a 16-year-old was stabbed outside a McDonald's in Bristol.
Joel Binnings, 19, of Fishponds, has been charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife in public.
He remains in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday 19 February.
The stabbing happened at around 8.15pm on Thursday 8 February in The Horsefair in Bristol.
The injured boy who was attacked remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Two men aged 18 and 19 who were previously arrested in connection with the incident are on conditional police bail, while a 13-year-old boy has been released without charge.