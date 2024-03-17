Trowbridge swimmer heads to World Down's Syndrome Championship finals

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Verity Wishart got the chance to see Dorian in training ahead of the World Championships

A 22-year-old man is setting his sights on winning a medal at the World Down's Syndrome Swimming and Artistic Championships.

Dorian Williams, from Trowbridge Amateur Swimming Club in Wiltshire, will take part in the event in Turkey.

He is one of 29 swimmers representing Britain at the event and told ITV News he's "excited and proud".

Dorian started swimming at just five years old and his mum, Katrina Hodge said it's been vital for his development.

She said: "Swimming gave him an outlet where he could be independent but be part of a team, so it's given him a friendship group, he feels part of the club - when we go home he's always talking about the club and getting ready for the next session.

" It's really given him that focus."

Dorian is one of 29 swimmers representing Britain at the World Championships next week. Credit: Katrina Hodge

Trowbridge Amateur Swimming Club is run by an army of keen volunteers who have helped him get to where he is today.

TASC chair, Anthony Downes said it's an amazing accomplishment.

"This is a phenomenal achievement for Dorian. The work that he's put in is amazing. We're really proud of him."

The competition will be a chance to meet other swimmers with Down's Syndrome from all over the world and is a celebration of inclusivity in sport.

Katrina said: "We've got to look beyond just seeing people's disabilities, we see their abilities and the great things that they can do.

Dorian is one of 29 swimmers representing Britain at the World Championships next week. Credit: Katrina Hodge

"Everybody sees that we're all different, we all develop at different rates and just give people like this a little bit more patience and understanding, encouragement and sky's the limit!"

The trip is entirely self-funded and a community fundraiser has raised nearly £4,000 to make sure Dorian can attend the event.

Katrina says she has been overwhelmed by people's generosity.

"I want to say a really big thank you to everybody," she said.

"It's really been a wonderful help, I can't say how much it means to us."

Dorian is also very grateful to everybody who has supported him. He added: "Thank you so much for all my swimming practice, skills, all my coaches, all my friends - I love you Mum."

The event takes place between the 19th and the 26th of March in Antalya, Turkey.