Organiser of the match Andy Gurney said "everyone loved Scott" and they wanted to do something "to honour" the former player

A football match has been held in memory of a man who died after being assaulted in a pub car park.

Scott Hendy, 46, died in hospital after being attacked outside a pub on Redwick Road, Pilning, near Bristol, on Saturday 2 March.

The match was between Marc Ford & Louis Carey Charity FC, and Scott's former team —Mangotsfield United FC.

It was due to be a charity game featuring the legends of that season, including Scott, but it was changed to a memorial match following his death.

Scott had captained Mangotsfield United FC in 2005, leading them to promotion to the Southern League RD, and organisers said they wanted to do something "to honour" him.

Andy Gurney, one of the organisers of the match, said: "Everyone loved Scott. He was a very good player, and I knew him on a personal level as well. He was a great friend, just a great guy really."

Scott Hendy's three children led the team onto the pitch at Cossham Street, and a minute's applause was held to remember the club's former defender and coach.

Martyn Grimshaw, former Mangotsfield United manager, said Scott will "be missed by a lot of people."

"He was such a nice bloke. I think that's a difficulty that everyone's struggling with. Life and soul of the party and always great to have around in the training room," he said.

Hundreds of people attended the match, which ended 2-0 to Mangotsfield United FC, to help raise money for the 46-year-old's family.

A fundraising page set up after his death has already raised more than £15,000 in total.

George Baylis, 29, of Redwick Road, Pilning, has been charged with manslaughter following Scott's death and is in custody.

He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 8 April.