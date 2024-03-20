Detectives have released CCTV images of someone they want to speak to after a man was punched and kicked by a group of people before being run over in Kingswood.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked by a group of seven men and teenagers on Regent Street in Kingswood at around 7.20pm on 14 October.

As well as being punched and kicked, the man was also stamped on by the ground, before one of them ran him over with a motorbike.

He suffered multiple broken ribs, a significant cut to his head and bruising, requiring him to go to hospital. He has now returned home.

Officers called it a "vicious attack on a man who had done nothing to provoke his attackers".

Evangeline Toker-Lester, the officer in the case, added: "Our investigation into the incident is now well underway and we’re now releasing these CCTV images of a man who we’d like to speak to.”

The man is said to be white, in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall, of slim build and have dark hair, which is longer on top.

So far, four men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Three people have been released on police bail with the other being released with no further action.

Avon and Somerset Police is urging anybody who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to get in touch by calling 101 and giving the reference number 5223251505, or through their online form.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555 111.