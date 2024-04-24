Plans for a huge Eurovision party are underway in Coleford to support local boy Olly Alexander, who'll perform at the contest this May.

The Years and Years singer grew up in the town, showing early promise as a vocalist by winning the Coleford Music Festival in the early 2000s.

People will meet in the Studio Cinema on 11 May to watch Eurovision together as Olly takes to the stage in Malmo.

Councillor Nick Penny, Mayor of Coleford, said: "Coleford Town Council are extremelyproud of Olly, and all that he has achieved.

" When we heard that he was to be the official UK entry for Eurovision 24 with his song ‘Dizzy’, we immediately set about planning an event to help the town get behind Olly and hopefully celebrate the success of his performance.

" We want the evening to be fun, so we are encouraging residents to pick a country and arrive in fancy dress and are even on the look out for a host to keep us entertained throughout the evening."

Olly Alexander has worked with Elton John in the past. Credit: PA

It's thought this will be the first time one of Olly's performances is shown on a big screen in his hometown.

Olly’s mum Vicki Thornton said: "I am so incredibly proud of Olly for many many reasons, his achievements have been amazing and now he gets to live out his childhood dream of representing the UK at Eurovision 24, with his fab song 'Dizzy'!

"It makes me really happy to know that his hometown of Coleford will be in support of him on May the 11th, I shall be there in spirit but in reality, I shall be screaming from the rooftops at the Eurovision in Malmo - come on Olly!!!"

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis to residents with a GL16 postcode (proof of address is required).

These are to be collected in person from Studio Cinema on Saturday 27th April between 11am and 1pm.

It is hoped that the town centre business will also get behind Olly and the contest and decorate their windows in a Eurovision theme.