A fire which broke out at a factory in Kingswood is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews from Kingswood, Temple, Hicks Gate, Southmead, Bedminster, and Portishead attended the former Lucas Ingredients factory at about 5.45am on Tuesday 7 May.

Six firefighters entered the derelict building to put out the flames.

Crews attended the scene of the fire which broke out in a derelict factory. Credit: BPM Media

"The cause of the incident is thought to have been deliberate ignition", an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

It has added that the incident has now been passed on to Avon and Somerset Police, who have been contacted by ITV News for a statement.

